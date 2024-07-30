4 dead, 3 missing after heavy rain in central China
10:31 UTC+8, 2024-07-30 0
Four people were confirmed dead and three others remained missing by Monday night after torrential downpour lashed Zixing in central China's Hunan Province over the past four days.
10:31 UTC+8, 2024-07-30 0
Four people were confirmed dead and three others remained missing by Monday night after torrential downpour lashed the city of Zixing in central China's Hunan Province over the past four days, local authorities said Tuesday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Li Jiaohao
Special Reports