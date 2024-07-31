﻿
News / Nation

Former chairman of China National Petroleum Corp expelled from CPC

Xinhua
  22:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0
Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party disciplines and laws.
Xinhua
  22:21 UTC+8, 2024-07-31       0

Wang Yilin, former chairman of the China National Petroleum Corporation, has been expelled from the Communist Party of China over serious violations of Party disciplines and laws, authorities said on Wednesday.

The decision was made following an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, with the approval of the CPC Central Committee, according to an official statement released by the anti-graft authority.

The statement said Wang, who was also the former secretary of the leading Party members group of the CNPC, had lost his ideals and convictions, associated with political swindlers, and refused to cooperate during the investigation. Wang repeatedly accepted invitations to trips arranged by private business owners and received gifts and money in violation of the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving conduct. He also sought benefits for others in employee recruitment.

In addition, Wang also took advantage of his position to benefit others in job promotion, project contracting and business operations, illegally accepting huge amounts of money and valuables in return. He was also accused of allowing his relatives to use his power and influence for personal gains.

According to the statement, Wang's acts constituted severe breaches of Party disciplines and serious duty-related violations, as well as the suspected crime of taking bribes.

Wang's illicit gains will be confiscated and his case will be transferred to the procuratorial authorities for examination and prosecution in accordance with the law, the statement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CNPC
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     