30 dead, 35 missing after typhoon-induced rains in central China city
Thirty people had been confirmed dead and 35 others remained missing as of Thursday noon after typhoon-induced intense rains lashed Zixing City, central China's Hunan Province, according to local authorities.
According to the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters, roads, electricity and communications have been largely restored in eight most affected townships of Zixing following Typhoon Gaemi's impact.
Search and rescue efforts are still underway.