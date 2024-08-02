﻿
News / Nation

Over 19,000 evacuated in north China city due to flooding threats

Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0
As of Friday noon, 19,215 people in Tongliao City in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have been relocated due to rising water level and increased flow of the Dongliao River.
Xinhua
  20:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-02       0

As of Friday noon, 19,215 people in Tongliao City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region have been relocated due to rising water level and increased flow of the Dongliao River, according to the city's flood control and drought relief headquarters.

Among these individuals, 2,006 have been moved to resettlement sites, while 17,209 sought refuge with relatives and friends.

Nine centralized resettlement sites have been put into use to ensure food and accommodation for all the relocated people, and the river dam has been reinforced for added security.

The water flow of the Dongliao River reached 1,500 cubic meters per second at midnight on Friday and then gradually declined.

The relocated residents are expected to return by Saturday afternoon when the flooding situation improves.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     