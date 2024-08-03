4 dead over suffocation in north China coal mine
23:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-03 0
Four people died from suffocation Saturday in a coal mine shaft in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, local mine safety authorities said.
The accident occurred at about 4:25pm Saturday at a coal mine in Jungar Banner in the city of Ordos, the Inner Mongolia branch of the National Mine Safety Administration said.
The exact cause of the accident is under investigation.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Qing
