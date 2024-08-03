﻿
2 killed, 8 injured, 12 missing after flash flood, mudslide in SW China

Two people were killed, eight injured and 12 others missing after flash flood and mudslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday, local authorities said.
Two people were killed, eight injured and 12 others missing after flash flood and mudslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province Saturday, local authorities said.

The flash flood and mudslide took place early in the morning on Saturday in Ridi Village, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, according to the emergency rescue and disaster relief headquarters.

The injured have been sent to hospital for treatment and over 300 people have been relocated. Rescue work is underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
