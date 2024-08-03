﻿
News / Nation

1 rescued, 5 missing after tunnel bridge collapse in SW China

Xinhua
  16:03 UTC+8, 2024-08-03       0
One person was rescued and five others remained missing as of 11 am Saturday after a tunnel bridge collapse due to flash flood and mudslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province.
Xinhua
The collapse led to the falling of three vehicles, carrying a total of six people, local authorities said. Rescue work is underway.

The bridge connecting two tunnels on an expressway collapsed at around 3:30am on Saturday at the section between Kangding City and Luding County of the Ya'an-Kangding expressway, according to the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture's publicity department.

As of noon, more than 150 rescuers, 10 vehicles, 10 units of rescue equipment, one unmanned aerial vehicle and one helicopter have been dispatched to the site.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
