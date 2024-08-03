﻿
News / Nation

Working team sent to SW China's Sichuan for rescue after flash flood, mudslide

Xinhua
  23:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-03       0
China's Ministry of Emergency Management Saturday dispatched a working team to southwest China's Sichuan Province to guide rescue efforts after a flash flood and mudslide.
Xinhua
  23:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-03       0

China's Ministry of Emergency Management Saturday dispatched a working team to southwest China's Sichuan Province to guide rescue efforts after a flash flood and mudslide.

The ministry said it has also sent 268 people and 65 vehicles from the Sichuan Fire and Rescue Department and 55 people and 35 sets of equipment from China Anneng Construction Group Co, Ltd to help in the rescue efforts.

Two people were killed, eight injured, and 12 others were missing after a flash flood and mudslide took place early in the morning on Saturday in Ridi Village, Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture.

A tunnel bridge collapsed during a flash flood and mudslide. The collapse caused three vehicles to fall, carrying six people. One person was rescued, and five others remained missing as of 11 am Saturday, local authorities said.

The bridge connecting two tunnels on an expressway collapsed at around 3:30 am Saturday at the section between Kangding City and Luding County of the Ya'an-Kangding expressway, according to the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture's publicity department.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     