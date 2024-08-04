News / Nation

DJI drones to be used for waste collection on mountains inside Nepal

Nepal is all prepared to use China-built DJI drones to ferry garbage from high-altitude mountains starting next month, a local official said on Sunday.
A memorandum of understanding was reached on Saturday among the Sagarmatha Pollution Control Committee, Khumbu Pasang Lhamu Rural Municipality and the Airlift Technology Pvt. Ltd to collect trash from Mount Ama Dablam in September.

"Along with Ama Dablam, it can be used for waste collection on Mount Qomolangma and Mount Nuptse, among others, once the new mountaineering season starts," said Jagat Prasad Bhusal, chief administrative officer of the rural municipality.

He told Xinhua that Airlift Technology Pvt. Ltd. will provide free drone service for two years.

In April, a DJI drone successfully completed the first-ever drone delivery tests on the 8,848.86-meter-high Mount Qomolangma from the Nepali side, paving the way for facilitating high-altitude mountaineering, emergency rescue and environmental protection operations.

