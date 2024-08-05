Nobel laureate Tsung-Dao Lee passes away, aged 98, media reports
Nobel laureate and Chinese-American physicist Tsung-Dao Lee has passed away at an age of 98 in San Francisco on Sunday, Chinese media reported on Monday.
Chinese news outlet The Paper reported the news citing Lee's friends, while Chinese weekly magazine China Newsweek quoted sources from the Institute of High Energy Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.
