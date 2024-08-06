Rain-triggered floods lead to dike breach in China's Liaoning

A section of a river embankment was breached on Tuesday due to rising water levels from continuous heavy rains in northeast China's Liaoning Province, authorities said.

The breach, about 18 meters long, was found at around 4:40am at an embankment of the Wanghe River, a tributary of the Liaohe River, near Fanjia Village in the city of Tieling, where rainfall in the flood season has reached 2.4 times that in previous years, according to the relevant department of the city.

A total of 395 residents from 190 households at risk from the breach have been evacuated, with no casualties reported. The breach has flooded nearly 1,500 mu of farmland.

As of 1pm Tuesday, emergency repair work was progressing smoothly, with 150 cubic meters of boulders and other materials having been placed, advancing the repair by 2 meters.

The breach extends 18.6 meters in length and has a maximum depth of 5.2 meters. According to the provincial drought relief and flood control headquarters, there are no signs of further widening at this time.