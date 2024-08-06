China successfully launches new satellite group

China sent a new satellite group into space on Tuesday from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi Province.

The 18 satellites are the first batch of the first generation of Spacesail satellites. The Spacesail Constellation will provide global users with low-latency, high-speed, and ultra-reliable satellite broadband Internet services, according to the launch service provider China Great Wall Industry Corporation.

The satellite group was launched at 2:42pm aboard a modified Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully.

The launch marks the 530th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series.