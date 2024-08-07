Former senior legislator of China's Guangxi indicted for bribery

Zhang Xiulong, former vice chairman of the standing committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Regional People's Congress, has been indicted for suspected bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement on Wednesday.

Following the completion of investigations by the National Commission of Supervision, the people's procuratorate of Changde City in central China's Hunan Province filed Zhang's case with the city's intermediate people's court, according to the SPP statement.

Prosecutors accused Zhang of taking undue advantage of his various positions in Guangxi to seek profits for others, illegally accepting a particularly large sum of money and valuables in exchange, the statement said.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments, the statement added.