Explosion rocks port in east China's Zhejiang
16:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-09 0
A powerful explosion hit a container ship berthed at the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port in east China's Zhejiang Province at around 1:40 pm on Friday, local authorities said.
Currently, no casualties or injuries have been reported.
The explosion occurred on the bow of a container ship named YM Mobility, owned by Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation, causing flames and heavy smoke. An investigation is underway.
