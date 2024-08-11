China's large, twin-engine unmanned transport aircraft completes maiden flight

China's large, twin-engine unmanned transport aircraft made its maiden flight from the Zigong Fengming General Airport in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday.

The test flight lasted approximately 20 minutes, with all systems functioning normally, according to its developer.

The aircraft is independently developed by Sichuan Tengden Sci-tech Innovation Co., Ltd., a domestic leading enterprise for intelligent aerial vehicle research, manufacturing and application, and is designed to meet market demand.

It has a wingspan of 16.1 meters and a height of 4.6 meters, with cargo space totaling 12 cubic meters and a commercial payload capacity of 2 tons.

The aircraft has easy loading and unloading features, high reliability and safety levels, and a high degree of intelligence. It is expected to provide support for the country to expand its air cargo transportation scenarios and create a new type of smart logistics in the low-altitude economy.