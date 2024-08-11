﻿
News / Nation

Asia's 'water tower' draws extensive ecological 'red lines'

Xinhua
  15:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0
China's Qinghai Province has drawn ecological "red lines" for over 40 percent of its territory, putting the areas under stringent environmental protection.
Xinhua
  15:37 UTC+8, 2024-08-11       0

China's Qinghai Province has drawn ecological "red lines" for over 40 percent of its territory, putting the areas under stringent environmental protection.

Located on the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau, the northwestern province is known for its fragile ecosystem and for being home to the Sanjiangyuan area, where the Yangtze, Yellow, and Lancang rivers originate. Lancang is known as the Mekong River as it flows through five Southeast Asian nations.

The "water tower" province has now designated 296,400 square kilometers as areas within ecological protection "red lines," said a recently issued document on Qinghai's spatial planning toward 2035.

Natural reserves have been established in more than 90 percent of the "red line" areas, according to the document.

China has innovatively applied an ecological protection red-line system, which protects certain areas from industrial and urban development. The country aims to keep the national ecological protection red-line area above 3.15 million square kilometers.

By drawing the red lines, the Qinghai plan aims to improve the local ecological environment, its function as a carbon sink, and its ability to supply clean water to downstream areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     