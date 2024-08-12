Chinese FM spokesperson's remarks on Ukrainian troops crossing into Russian territory

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Monday said China's position on the Ukraine issue is consistent and clear.

It is reported that Ukrainian troops recently launched offensive into the Russian territory of Kursk region. Russia said that the Ukrainian army's attack has caused more than 60 civilian casualties, and the Russian army has stopped the Ukrainian army's attack. Kursk region has declared a state of emergency.

According to media reports, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech that Russia brought war to his country and must have now felt the consequences. The US side said it was not made aware prior to the attack, that the US side did not feel like this is escalatory in any way and that Ukraine was doing what it needed to do to be successful on the battlefield. The US side said that the attack is consistent with US policy with regard to what Ukraine can and cannot do with US weapons, that the United States supports Ukraine to defend themselves against attacks that are coming across the border.

When asked to comment on the development, the spokesperson said the Chinese side calls on all parties to observe the three principles for deescalating the situation, namely no expansion of the battlefield, no escalation of fighting and no fueling the flame by any party.

China will continue to maintain communication with the international community to play a constructive role for the political settlement of the crisis, said the spokesperson.