5 killed in accident at central China construction site
18:26 UTC+8, 2024-08-12 0
Five people were killed in an accident at a construction site in central China's Henan Province at 8:51pm Sunday, according to Changyuan city's emergency management bureau on Monday.
The accident occurred at the Changyuan section of the South-to-North Water Diversion Project.
An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.
