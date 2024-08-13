China issues revised regulations on subsidies, benefits for military service members
China's State Council and the Central Military Commission have jointly issued a set of newly-revised regulations on subsidies and benefits for military service members, which will take effect on October 1.
These regulations aim to ensure that military personnel receive the subsidies and preferential treatment they are entitled to, to inspire them to make dedicated efforts in defending and building the homeland, and to further modernize China's national defense and armed forces.