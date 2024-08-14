News / Nation

UNDP Innovation Lab for Sustainable Development Goals launched in south China

Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0
China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area launched its first United Nations Development Programme Innovation Lab for Sustainable Development Goals on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  20:59 UTC+8, 2024-08-14       0

China's Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area launched its first United Nations Development Programme Innovation Lab for Sustainable Development Goals on Tuesday, located in the southern Chinese metropolis of Shenzhen.

Known as HUA HUB, the innovation lab in the city's Longhua District will focus on the digital economy and the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. In cooperation with partners from the United Nations, local governments, businesses and academia, the lab is expected to build an international network for sustainable development among MSMEs and young entrepreneurs.

"The Longhua laboratory will act as a testing ground for cutting-edge solutions to advance sustainable development in a megacity context," Beate Trankmann, UNDP resident representative for China, said in a speech at the launch ceremony. "It will explore new ways of advancing the digital economy, managing natural resources for effective environmental protection, along with modernizing urban governance."

The lab is based in Shenzhen's Longhua International Cooperation Center. As an international comprehensive exchange service platform, the center has hosted more than 140 international exchange activities and served over 1,800 companies and institutions since its establishment in October 2023.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     