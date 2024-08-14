﻿
Multiple people in police custody after south China waterfall facility incident

Several people are in police custody following an incident at a waterfall recreational facility that killed one and injured at least 60 others in south China.
CFP

Tourists take the Magic Carpet at Detian Waterfall scenic area in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on August 12, 2023.

Several people are in police custody following an incident at a waterfall recreational facility that killed one and injured at least 60 others in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, according to a statement on Tuesday.

The deadly incident occurred at 1:56pm Saturday on the "Magic Carpet Project," an escalator for tourists visiting the Detian Waterfall, which is operated by China Travel Guangxi Detian Waterfall Tourism Development Co Ltd.

In response, relevant authorities and experts in Chongzuo City have formed a joint investigation team to determine the cause of the incident.

A preliminary investigation has indicated that the cause was a rupture in a hinge connection while the escalator was in operation.

Further investigation is underway.

The Detian Waterfall is the biggest cross-border waterfall in Asia.

