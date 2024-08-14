Dike breach sealed in north China's Inner Mongolia

The dike breach at a river in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region was sealed at 2:13pm Wednesday, causing no casualties, according to the local drought relief and flood control headquarters.

The dike breach, which measured over 10 meters in width, occurred at about 12:40pm Tuesday at the Laoha River in Taipingdi Town of Chifeng City, forcing over 800 residents to evacuate and affecting some 600 hectares of farmland.

Over 800 rescue personnel from armed police, firefighting, public security, emergency management and other departments were mobilized to seal the breach.