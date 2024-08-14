News / Nation

Tencent denies rumor of massive data breach by overseas hacker

  21:53 UTC+8, 2024-08-14
The Chinese Internet giant has dismissed claims that an alleged hacker had leaked details taken from up to 1.4 billion user accounts belonging to the company.
Chinese Internet giant Tencent has denied a rumor that an overseas hacker leaked massive amounts of its user data.

Tencent said on Wednesday that similar rumors had circulated online over the past two years, with various iterations saying hackers possessed data from 700 million to 1.4 billion users – an obvious exaggeration designed to mislead the public.

The current claim, by an alleged hacker called Fenice, is that 1.4 billion user accounts belonging to Tencent were leaked, including email addresses, phone numbers, and QQ IDs.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Follow Us

