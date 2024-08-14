Tencent denies rumor of massive data breach by overseas hacker

Chinese Internet giant Tencent has denied a rumor that an overseas hacker leaked massive amounts of its user data.

Tencent said on Wednesday that similar rumors had circulated online over the past two years, with various iterations saying hackers possessed data from 700 million to 1.4 billion users – an obvious exaggeration designed to mislead the public.

The current claim, by an alleged hacker called Fenice, is that 1.4 billion user accounts belonging to Tencent were leaked, including email addresses, phone numbers, and QQ IDs.