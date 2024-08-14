News / Nation

12th China Acrobatic Exhibition to open in Shenyang

The 12th China Acrobatic Exhibition is set to take place from August 23 to September 5 in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism (MCT) on Wednesday.

This year's event will feature 36 acrobatic shows, eight acrobatic dramas and 10 magic shows. It is co-sponsored by the MCT and the People's Government of Liaoning Province.

During the exhibition, public welfare performances will be carried out at the grassroots, with preferential ticket prices offered, to attract more spectators to the theater, according to Lu Xichao, deputy head of the Liaoning provincial department of culture and tourism.

In the meantime, Shenyang will launch tour packages incorporating performing arts to provide tourists with a travel experience full of acrobatic fun, said Liu Kebin, a culture and tourism official of the city.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
