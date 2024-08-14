2 dead, 3 missing after fishing boat capsizes in northeast China
Two people have died and three remain missing after a fishing boat capsized on Tuesday in ocean waters near East Ant Island of Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, local authorities said on Wednesday.
A total of eight people were aboard when the accident took place, and three of them have been rescued. Rescue work and an investigation into the cause of the accident are both underway.
