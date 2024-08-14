Former Party chief of Guizhou stands trial for bribery
Sun Zhigang, former secretary of the Communist Party of China Guizhou Provincial Committee, stood trial for graft at the No. 2 Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin in north China on Wednesday.
Sun, also formerly a deputy head of the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee of the National People's Congress, was indicted for accepting bribes worth 813 million yuan (US$113.87 million), according to prosecutors.
