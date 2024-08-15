﻿
News / Nation

Taiwan civilian groups mark Japan's surrender in WWII

Xinhua
  22:05 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
Multiple civilian groups in Taiwan on Thursday issued a statement marking the 79th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in the World War II.
Multiple civilian groups in Taiwan on Thursday issued a statement marking the 79th anniversary of Japan's unconditional surrender in the World War II, and voiced protest against external forces interfering in and undermining stability across the Taiwan Strait.

In the statement, the civilian groups, including the Labor Party in Taiwan and the Cross-Strait Peace and Development Forum, hailed the day of Japan's surrender as "an important commemoration for Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to boost national morale, defend justice, uphold China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and pursue peace and progress" as well as "a glorious commemoration of Taiwan's return to China."

In addition, the statement also included reflection on the local anti-Japanese movements after the island became a Japanese colony in 1895 and celebrations by the majority of people on the island after Japan's unconditional surrender in 1945.

Taiwan's return to China was recognized by the Cairo Declaration in 1943 and the Potsdam Proclamation in 1945, said the statement.

What undermines peace and stability across the Strait is intervention of external forces in the Taiwan question which is purely China's internal affair, as well as their collusion with separatists seeking "Taiwan independence," the statement said.

It urged people of Taiwan to carry on the legacy of their ancestors who fought against colonists and called on the Democratic Progressive Party authorities to accept the legal and historical fact that both sides belong to one China, so as to truly maintain stability in cross-strait relations and peace across the Strait.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
