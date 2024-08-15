Xi hails China, Brazil as like-minded good friends
16:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-15 0
Xi Jinping and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between China and Brazil.
16:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-15 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday that China and Brazil, both major developing countries and key emerging markets, are like-minded good friends.
Xi made the remarks in his congratulatory message to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports