China to impose export controls on antimony, superhard materials

Xinhua
  20:46 UTC+8, 2024-08-15
China will restrict the exports of antimony (stibium) and superhard materials starting from September 15, according to an announcement Thursday.

The announcement, issued by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) and the General Administration of Customs, noted that some antimony-related items and superhard materials can not be exported without permission.

The move aims to safeguard national security and fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations, it said.

"It is an international practice to implement export controls on antimony, superhard materials and other related items," a spokesperson for the MOC said in an online statement.

The export controls are not targeted at any specific country or region, the statement noted, adding that exports complying with relevant regulations will be approved.

The Chinese government firmly protects world peace and the stability of neighboring areas, safeguards the security of global industrial and supply chains, and facilitates the development of trade conforming to relevant regulations, according to the statement.

That said, the government opposes any country or region using controlled items from China to engage in activities undermining China's national sovereignty, security and development interests, the statement said.

Source: Xinhua
