﻿
News / Nation

China's job market remains stable in January-July

Xinhua
  14:16 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0
China's job market remained stable in the January-July period as the surveyed urban unemployment rate dropped on a year-on-year basis, official data showed Thursday.
Xinhua
  14:16 UTC+8, 2024-08-15       0

China's job market remained stable in the January-July period as the surveyed urban unemployment rate dropped on a year-on-year basis, official data showed Thursday.

The average surveyed urban unemployment rate stood at 5.1 percent in the first seven months of this year, down 0.2 percentage points from the same period last year, the National Bureau of Statistics said in a monthly statement.

In July alone, the unemployment rate was 5.2 percent, up from 5 percent in June but still lower than 5.3 percent a year ago.

This year, Chinese government has stepped up efforts to ensure a stable job market, implementing measures to boost pro-employment policies, enhance job seeking services and support key groups such as college graduates and migrant workers.

The employment situation will continue to be stable as the economy grows and rapidly growing new quality productive forces keep generating new professions and job opportunities, NBS spokesperson Liu Aihua told a press conference Thursday.

However, Liu also acknowledged that employment pressures persisted this year and structural problems remained prominent, vowing to prioritize youth employment and take stronger action to promote high-quality full employment.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     