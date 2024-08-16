﻿
News / Nation

Chinese navy training ship to embark on ocean-going voyage, visit multiple countries

Xinhua
  19:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0
Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy training ship Polang will embark on an ocean-going midshipmen training voyage and visit multiple countries from mid-August to late November.
Xinhua
  19:13 UTC+8, 2024-08-16       0

Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy training ship Polang will embark on an ocean-going midshipmen training voyage and visit multiple countries from mid-August to late November, a Chinese defense spokesperson announced on Friday.

The countries on the ship's itinerary include Vietnam, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and Singapore. It will also make a technical stop in Hong Kong, Zhang Xiaogang, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of National Defense, said at a press conference.

Zhang noted that the mission is a part of annual plans, aiming to enhance the professional capabilities of midshipmen; promote exchange, cooperation and mutual trust between the PLA Navy and the navies of the ship's destination countries; and contribute to the building of a maritime community with a shared future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     