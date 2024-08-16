6.1-magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan: CENC
The epicenter was monitored at 23.74 degrees north latitude and 121.95 degrees east longitude.
A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the waters off Hualien County in China's Taiwan at 7:35 am Friday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The quake struck at a depth of 16 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
