News / Nation

New air cargo route links Chinese cities with Seoul

Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-08-17       0
A new cargo air service linking Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Wuhu in east China's Anhui Province, and Seoul, capital of the Republic of Korea was launched on Friday.
Xinhua
  20:19 UTC+8, 2024-08-17       0

A new cargo air service linking Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province, Wuhu in east China's Anhui Province, and Seoul, capital of the Republic of Korea (ROK) was launched on Friday.

A freighter operated by Tianjin Air Cargo, loaded with daily necessities and e-commerce goods, left Zhengzhou Xinzheng International Airport for Seoul via Wuhu on Friday, according to the cargo airlines company.

The flight marks the official launch of a new international air-cargo route.

The domestic cargo service between Zhengzhou and Wuhu was launched on August 5, according to Tianjin Air Cargo, adding that the service was extended to Seoul, which helps broaden the air corridor for the import and export logistics between China's central and eastern regions and the ROK, significantly boosting the efficiency of cargo transportation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     