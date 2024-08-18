3 dead, 3 missing in coal mine accident in China's Yunnan
13:07 UTC+8, 2024-08-18 0
Three people were killed and three others remained missing following a coal mine accident in Weixin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
13:07 UTC+8, 2024-08-18 0
Three people were killed and three others remained missing following a coal mine accident in Weixin County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities confirmed on Sunday.
The accident, which took place at around 5:40am on Sunday at a coal mine in Santao Township, is suspected to involve a coal and gas outburst, according to the county's emergency management department.
Rescue operations are currently underway at the site.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports