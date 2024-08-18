﻿
News / Nation

China's manned deep-sea submersible completes 300th dive

Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2024-08-18       0
Jiaolong, China's manned deep-sea submersible, on Sunday completed its 300th dive since its maiden mission in August 2009.
Xinhua
  17:46 UTC+8, 2024-08-18       0

Jiaolong, China's manned deep-sea submersible, on Sunday completed its 300th dive since its maiden mission in August 2009.

Jiaolong, with a crew of one scientist and two submariners, conducted the dive in the Western Pacific Ocean. It was the first of 18 planned dives in an ongoing scientific expedition.

The submersible is being carried by China's Deep Sea No. 1 research vessel, which has Chinese and foreign scientists aboard and embarked from Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province on Aug. 10.

During its 45-day expedition to the Western Pacific Ocean, Jiaolong is scheduled to collect deep-sea organisms, seawater and sediment, aiming to deepen our understanding of the unique ecosystems and environments of seamounts.

Since 2009, Jiaolong has explored waters in the Pacific Ocean, Indian Ocean and Atlantic Ocean, enabling a total of 900 trips down into the deep sea.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     