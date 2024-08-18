﻿
Torrential rain to hit multiple regions in China

Xinhua
  12:51 UTC+8, 2024-08-18
Heavy rainfall will hit many parts of China's northern and southern regions in the next three days, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said Sunday.
Imaginechina

Torrential rain hits Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province, on August 17, 2024.

Heavy rainfall will hit many parts of China's northern and southern regions in the next three days, the National Meteorological Center (NMC) said Sunday.

Some areas in Hebei, Shandong, Liaoning provinces and the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region will experience torrential rain with precipitation exceeding 100 millimeters, according to the NMC forecast.

Rainstorms are expected to batter coastal areas of south China, with Guangdong Province facing the worst impact on Sunday, the NMC said.

The NMC renewed a blue alert, the lowest level in China's four-tier weather warning system, for rainstorms on early Sunday, urging the public to avoid dangerous locations as downpours may lead to urban waterlogging and flash floods in mountainous areas.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
