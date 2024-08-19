China to impose anti-dumping duties on halogenated butyl rubber from US, EU, UK, Singapore
19:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-19 0
China will impose anti-dumping duties on halogenated butyl rubber originating from the United States, the European Union , the United Kingdom (UK) and Singapore from Tuesday.
19:24 UTC+8, 2024-08-19 0
China will impose anti-dumping duties on halogenated butyl rubber originating from the United States, the European Union , the United Kingdom (UK) and Singapore from Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce announced Monday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports