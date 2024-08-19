3 dead, 2 missing in northwest China factory explosion

Three people were killed and two others remained missing following an explosion at a workshop in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region on Monday, according to local authorities.

The incident took place at around 2:38 pm at a workshop of a new material company located at Ningdong Energy Chemical Industry Base.

By 3:35 pm, the open flames at the scene were fully extinguished.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation.