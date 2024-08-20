﻿
US has no right to intervene in maritime issues between China, Philippines: spokesperson

The United States, as a non-party to the South China Sea issue, has no right to intervene in the maritime issues between China and the Philippines, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a query regarding US criticism of China's actions in the South China Sea, following the unauthorized intrusion of two Philippine coast guard vessels into waters near Xianbin Jiao in China's Nansha Qundao on Monday.

Mao stressed that the Philippines was the first to violate China's rights, and China has taken lawful measures to safeguard its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests, which is legitimate and beyond reproach.

She said the United States, not being a party to the South China Sea issue, has no right to intervene in maritime matters between China and the Philippines, nor should it use the US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty as a pretext to infringe on China's sovereignty and rights in the South China Sea.

The United States should stop inciting confrontations in the region, and refrain from undermining regional stability and exacerbating tensions.

Source: Xinhua
