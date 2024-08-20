Former Chinese Football Association official sentenced to 7 years in jail for bribery
A Chinese court on Tuesday sentenced Huang Song, former director of the competition department of the Chinese Football Association, to seven years in prison for taking bribes.
Huang was fined 600,000 yuan (US$84,122) and his illegal gains from bribery will be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to a statement issued by the People's Court of Songzi City in central China's Hubei Province.
