7 dead in coal mine accident in southwest China

Seven people died in a coal mine accident in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday, local emergency management authorities said.

At approximately 10am on Wednesday, a total of eight workers were trapped during an air shaft sealing operation in the coal mine in the Wutongqiao District of the city of Leshan in Sichuan.

Search and rescue efforts had confirmed the deaths of seven people as of 2pm on Wednesday. Search and rescue operations continue with one person still missing.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.