News / Nation

Alipay app now supports 15 languages besides Chinese

Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:33 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
Visitors from overseas will now be able to "pay like a local" when in China for business or pleasure after they download the latest version of the payment app to their smartphones.
Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:33 UTC+8, 2024-08-21       0
Alipay app now supports 15 languages besides Chinese
Ti Gong

An overseas visitors pays using his smartphone.

Travelers visiting China and seeking to use payment apps now have 16 languages to choose from.

Alipay's latest smartphone app supports 15 languages besides Chinese – English, French, German, Spanish, Malay, Arabic, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish, Indonesian, Korean, Japanese, Thai, and Vietnamese.

After downloading the app and linking to an international bank card, overseas visitors will be able to pay like a local.

Previously, they had to access the digital payment tool and lifestyle service using a built-in auto translation feature covering 15 foreign languages.

According to the National Immigration Administration, around 17.3 million foreign visitors entered China between January and July, a 130 percent year-on-year increase.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics, their average spending per day stood at 3,459 yuan (US$480) in 2023.

Alipay has also recorded a surge in spending from international tourists in line with the nationwide data.

The spending of international visitors in China using Alipay increased by eight times in the first half of this year compared with a year earlier.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Alipay
Alibaba
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     