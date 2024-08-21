Former senior political advisor of Heilongjiang stands trial for graft

Qu Min, a former senior political adviser in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, stood trial at a court in the eastern city of Wenzhou on Wednesday on the charge of accepting bribes.

Qu was accused of leveraging his various positions in Heilongjiang and northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as well as the privileges associated with his status, to seek benefits for others in corporate operations, project contracting, job promotions and other areas from 2001 to 2022.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth a total of more than 68.43 million yuan (US$9.53 million), according to the indictment. Prosecutors have recommended that Qu is held criminally responsible for the crime of accepting bribes.

During the trial, Qu pleaded guilty and expressed remorse.

His sentence will be announced at a later date.