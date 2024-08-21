﻿
Palace Museum to increase availability of tickets for individual visitors

Beijing's Palace Museum has taken a series of measures to increase the availability of tickets for individual visitors.
Tourists visit the Palace Museum in Beijing on July 4, 2024.

Beijing's Palace Museum has taken a series of measures to increase the availability of tickets for individual visitors.

The Palace Museum, one of the most popular tourist sites in the Chinese capital, has raised its daily ticket quota by 25 percent from 40,000 to relieve ticketing pressure in the peak summer season, and the same measure will also be applied to other peak periods, said Su Yi, head of the museum's digital and information department.

Tickets are now released in batches over longer time periods starting from 8pm, rather than being released all at once, Su said.

Museums have enjoyed increasing popularity — particularly during holidays — as more and more people develop an interest in traditional Chinese culture.

Source: Xinhua
