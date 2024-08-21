Former Chinese Super League company chairman sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in jail for bribery

A Chinese court on Wednesday sentenced Ma Chengquan, former chairman of the Chinese Super League company, to 11 years and three months in prison for taking bribes.

Ma, also formerly a senior official with the Chinese Football Association, was fined 800,000 yuan (US$112,191) and his illegal gains from the bribery will be recovered and turned over to the state treasury, according to a statement issued by the People's Court of Chongyang County in central China's Hubei Province.