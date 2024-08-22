﻿
Former senior municipal political advisor stands trial for bribery

  21:04 UTC+8, 2024-08-22
Hao Hongjun, a former senior municipal political adviser in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, stood trial at a court in the northern city of Handan on Thursday on the charge of accepting bribes.

Hao, former chairman of the Dalian Municipal Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, was accused of leveraging his various positions in Liaoning as well as the privileges associated with his status, to seek benefits for others in the purchase of bank stocks, project contracting, job promotions and other areas, from 2006 to 2023.

In return, he accepted money and gifts worth a total of more than 74.98 million yuan (US$10.53 million), according to the indictment. Prosecutors have recommended that Hao be held criminally responsible for the crime of accepting bribes.

During the trial, Hao pleaded guilty and expressed remorse. His sentence will be announced at a later date.

