5.0-magnitude quake hits Xinjiang: CENC
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 jolted Kuqa City in Aksu Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 7:38am Thursday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 40.92 degrees north latitude and 83.97 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 15 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
