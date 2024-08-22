﻿
News / Nation

China allocates 200 million yuan to flood-hit regions

  21:09 UTC+8, 2024-08-22       0
China's top economic planner on Thursday said that it has allocated 200 million yuan (US$28 million) from the country's central budget to aid disaster relief and restoration work in the flood-hit northeastern provinces of Liaoning and Jilin.

The funds will be used for the emergency restoration of dikes, road traffic, schools and hospitals affected or damaged by flooding in the two provinces, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Parts of Liaoning and Jilin were recently hit by torrential rains, disrupting power, communication and transportation.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
