China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former senior official of Xizang
The Supreme People's Procuratorate on Thursday said it had ordered the arrest of Wang Yong, a former vice chairman of the government of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, for suspected bribery.
The case of Wang, also a former member of the leading Party members' group of the Xizang regional government, was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement.