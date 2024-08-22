Chinese premier says China ready to join Russia for cooperation in emerging areas

﻿
Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Wednesday that while consolidating cooperation in traditional areas, China is willing to work with Russia to explore cooperation in emerging areas.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang (right) meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on August 21, 2024.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang said Wednesday that while consolidating cooperation in traditional areas, China is willing to work with Russia to explore cooperation in emerging areas.

Li made the remarks when meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin after he co-chaired the 29th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Li conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping's cordial greetings and best wishes to President Putin. He said that the two heads of state have met twice this year, drawing a new blueprint and injecting strong momentum into further deepening bilateral relations and cooperation, especially at the historical juncture of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Russia.

The steady development of China-Russia relations not only serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and two peoples, but also contributes to regional and world peace, stability and prosperity, Li noted, expressing China's willingness to work with Russia to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain the sound momentum of the development of bilateral relations, expand all-round mutually beneficial cooperation and achieve more practical results.

Li pointed out that the current round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is deepening, which implies huge development opportunities. China is ready to further highlight the role of scientific, technological and industrial innovation in powering bilateral cooperation with Russia, to constantly foster new economic growth points, he added.

The two sides should continue to deepen cultural, tourism, education, youth and sub-national exchanges and cooperation to promote mutual understanding between the two peoples and pass on the cause of China-Russia friendship from generation to generation, Li said.

Against the backdrop of accelerating changes in the world unseen in a century, China is ready to work with Russia to further strengthen multilateral coordination, deepen mutual trust and cooperation with developing countries, firmly promote a multi-polar world and economic globalization, and better safeguard its legitimate rights and interests and basic norms governing international relations.

Putin asked Li to convey his cordial greetings and best wishes to President Xi. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between Russia and China, which is a memorable year in the history of the development of bilateral relations, Putin said.

Noting that Russian and Chinese heads of government held their annual meeting this morning, during which they had in-depth exchanges on economy, trade, people-to-people and cultural cooperation and signed a series of cooperation documents, Putin said this is a strong implementation of the important consensus reached between President Xi and him and has yielded fruitful results.

Russia is willing to further strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with China, expand cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and step up communication and coordination within BRICS and other multilateral mechanisms, so as to push for greater development of the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, said Putin.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
